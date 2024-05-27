ACC and SEC each get 5 regional host sites for the NCAA baseball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference each had five schools selected Sunday as regional host sites for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

All 16 regional hosts announced by the Division I Baseball Committee locked up spots in the national tournament. The rest of the 64-team field and first-round matchups will be unveiled Monday.

Clemson (41-14), Florida State (42-15), North Carolina State (33-20), North Carolina (42-13) and Virginia (41-15) led the way for the ACC as hosts for the four-team, double-elimination regionals. It's the 36th time Florida State is hosting, the most in NCAA Division I history.