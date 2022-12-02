Trial set for ‘zip-tie guy’ and mother on Jan. 6 charges

Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 58, and Eric Munchel, 32, appeared Friday via teleconference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to enter a formal not guilty plea to an updated 10-count indictment related to the pair’s alleged actions during the riot. Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C . set April 11 as the start of what is anticipated will be a week-long trial.

Eisenhart and Munchel were among the first Georgians arrested in the days following the Capitol riot and spent 11 weeks in jail before they were granted bond at the end of March 2021.