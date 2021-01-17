Ga. lawyer, mother of ‘zip-tie guy’ charged in Capitol riot

“I would freely admit that I trespassed, but I did it for the love of my country,” he said.

“This was civil disobedience. Anyone who claims it was anything other than civil disobedience was not there, and they did not see it and they do not know,” he said, referring to the riot that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer and a Kennesaw woman who was reportedly crushed to death in the crowd.

Calhoun, who said he primarily does criminal defense work in his South Georgia city, said the assault on Congress was done out of frustration over what he said was a stolen election.

Meanwhile, the mother of a Tennessee man accused of carrying plastic restraints into the U.S. Capitol during the riot has also been arrested.

Lisa Eisenhart, 56, of Woodstock was taken into custody by FBI agents in Nashville on Saturday, media outlets reported, citing the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Charges include conspiring with her son, Eric Munchel, who formerly lived in Fulton County, to violate federal statutes, prosecutors said. Eisenhart is scheduled to appear before a judge in Nashville on Tuesday.

It was not immediately known if Eisenhart has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Munchel was previously arrested in connection with the riot. He’s charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors say that photos from the riot show a person who appears to be Munchel carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cellphone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day.

The profile on Munchel’s apparent Facebook page indicated he was from Blue Ridge, Georgia, and attended Fannin County High School. Records show that when he lived in Fulton County, he had faced battery charges in an incident in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.