Georgia nearing 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

The first U.S. doses were administered Monday, and already this week, hundreds of thousands of people, mostly health care workers, have been vaccinated. The pace is expected to increase next week, assuming Moderna gets federal authorization for its vaccine.

Moderna COVID vaccine is shown to be safe, will likely be approved

In recent days, governors and health leaders in at least 10 states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected.

Little explanation was offered, leaving many state officials perplexed.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest-ranking U.S. official to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the shot is safe. He celebrated the milestone as “a medical miracle” that could eventually contain the raging pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex. Karen Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also participated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Pence has taken an increasingly visible role in highlighting the safety and efficacy of the shots, including touring a vaccine production facility this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday they will get vaccinated in the next few days. President-elect Joe Biden expects to receive his shot as soon as next week.

A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter of the public isn’t sure, while the remaining quarter say they aren’t interested. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the injections have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.

According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is not yet enough information to determine whether those who have had COVID-19, such as President Donald Trump, should get the vaccine.