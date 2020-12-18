X

Georgia nearing 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Metro Atlanta on Wednesday saw the area’s first vaccinations to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Doses were also on the way to area hospitals, with 16,575 doses expected to land Wednesday in the metro area. Yet as the vaccination effort began to pick up steam, the pandemic roared ahead, breaking state records for hospitalization. Sixteen Georgia hospitals were reporting their ICU’s full Wednesday evening, refusing to accept more ICU patients. Vaccines for the broader public will not be available for months. Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, . last week pleaded with Georgians to follow state guidance to wear masks, wash hands, limit gatherings and get a flu shot. Meanwhile, Emory University officials are urging people not to travel for the winter holidays. Gatherings ideally should be limited to within the household

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With the holiday season drawing nearer, Georgia is moving closer to 500,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

As of Friday morning, the state Department of Public Health reported 494,173 cases, with 9,358 confirmed deaths. The state topped 9,000 deaths earlier in December.

Nationally, the U.S. surpassed 17 million cases Thursday. The U.S. continues to lead the world in not only cases but deaths, with more than 310,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Several states, including Georgia, have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents.

But senior White House officials Thursday downplayed the risk of delays, citing a confusion about semantics, while Pfizer said its production levels have not changed.

The first U.S. doses were administered Monday, and already this week, hundreds of thousands of people, mostly health care workers, have been vaccinated. The pace is expected to increase next week, assuming Moderna gets federal authorization for its vaccine.

Moderna COVID vaccine is shown to be safe, will likely be approved

In recent days, governors and health leaders in at least 10 states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected.

Little explanation was offered, leaving many state officials perplexed.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest-ranking U.S. official to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the shot is safe. He celebrated the milestone as “a medical miracle” that could eventually contain the raging pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex. Karen Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also participated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Pence has taken an increasingly visible role in highlighting the safety and efficacy of the shots, including touring a vaccine production facility this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday they will get vaccinated in the next few days. President-elect Joe Biden expects to receive his shot as soon as next week.

A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter of the public isn’t sure, while the remaining quarter say they aren’t interested. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the injections have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.

According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is not yet enough information to determine whether those who have had COVID-19, such as President Donald Trump, should get the vaccine.

