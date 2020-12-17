Moderna vaccine wins approval from FDA panel

A Food & Drug Administration advisory panel has voted to recommend approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine, which in trials was shown to be safe and nearly 95% effective, according to reports.
The FDA was expected to move quickly and grant final authorization to the vaccine and then distribute it, with doses reaching states as soon as next Monday, reports said.
The drug known as mRNA-1273 was developed by the U.S. government in cooperation with the biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted nearly unanimously to approve the vaccine, saying the benefits outweighed its risks for individuals 18 and older. The vote was 20-1 with one abstention.
Voices in the medical community are hailing the new vaccine as a “remarkable scientific achievement.”
“To go from having a sequence of a virus in January to having two vaccines available in December is a remarkable achievement,” said Dr. James Hildreth, a committee member, immunologist and president and CEO of Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, according to USA Today.
