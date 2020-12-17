X

Moderna vaccine wins approval from FDA panel

Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved. New data released on Tuesday supports Moderna's own findings about the efficacy of the vaccine. The Moderna trial was conducted among 30,000 people and showed an efficacy of 94.1 percent. The review from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) means that the drug is eligible for emergency use. As with the Pfizer vaccine, an advisory panel will meet on Thursday to offer an assessment on whether the vaccine should be approved. Sources say that the FDA will likely approve the vaccine on Friday. Nearly six million doses could potentially be ready for distribution once it is approved. On Monday, the U.S. surpassed 300,000 total deaths due to COVD-19, more than any other country by far

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Quick distribution expected

A Food & Drug Administration advisory panel has voted to recommend approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine, which in trials was shown to be safe and nearly 95% effective, according to reports.

The FDA was expected to move quickly and grant final authorization to the vaccine and then distribute it, with doses reaching states as soon as next Monday, reports said.

The drug known as mRNA-1273 was developed by the U.S. government in cooperation with the biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted nearly unanimously to approve the vaccine, saying the benefits outweighed its risks for individuals 18 and older. The vote was 20-1 with one abstention.

Voices in the medical community are hailing the new vaccine as a “remarkable scientific achievement.”

“To go from having a sequence of a virus in January to having two vaccines available in December is a remarkable achievement,” said Dr. James Hildreth, a committee member, immunologist and president and CEO of Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, according to USA Today.

