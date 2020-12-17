COVID vaccine shipments being reduced by feds to some states

Moderna COVID vaccine is shown to be safe, will likely be approved

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state’s allotment may not arrive during the next two weeks because of production issues.

“We were supposed to get for next week 205,000 Pfizer and then the next week 247,000. Those next two weeks’ shipments of Pfizer are on hold right now,” DeSantis said. “We don’t know whether we will get any or not. And we’re just going to have to wait.”

On Wednesday, the federal government said 5.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — enough to inoculate more than 2.9 million people — had been set aside mainly for states and territories to start protecting medical workers and nursing home residents against the coronavirus.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at nursing homes, including Florida, after nearly 2,000 such vaccinations were administered Tuesday in West Virginia. Thousands more are scheduled there in the coming days. Other states are expected to follow soon.

The elderly and infirm in long-term care have been among the most vulnerable to the virus and, together with health workers, are first in line to get the limited, initial supplies of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Nursing home residents and workers account for more than one-third of the nation’s 307,000 or so confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

West Virginia, with one of the oldest and unhealthiest populations in America, is working with small and local pharmacies to reach nursing homes across the heavily rural state, leapfrogging states that are relying on a partnership with the CVS and Walgreens drugstore chains to kick in any day now.

Marty Wright, head of the West Virginia Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes and assisted living communities, said the state’s pharmacies expect to get 7,000 doses into arms by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, the U.S. recorded more than 3,000 deaths for the third time in less than a week, eclipsing the peaks seen last spring. New cases are running at more than 212,000 a day on average. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 hit another all-time high Tuesday of about 113,000.

A panel of independent experts is meeting Thursday to discuss the vaccine made by Moderna. The panel’s review for the Food and Drug Administration is the next-to-last step before the agency decides whether the shots can be used on an emergency basis. The FDA staff issued a positive review earlier in the week, confirming the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

If the panel gives a thumbs-up, the FDA is expected to give the green light within hours or days. A Pfizer vaccine got the go-ahead last week.

A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths keep rising in the U.S. ahead of the holidays. The U.S. leads the world in virus totals, with 17 million confirmed cases and more than 307,000 confirmed deaths.