Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission chief headed for private practice

As for when the JQC will fill the director position, Barr said, “We’ll do it as quickly and responsibly as possible.”

Boring rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in the Cobb County case against Justin Ross Harris, who was convicted of murder for leaving his his 22-month-old son Cooper in his hot car to die. Last June, however, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned Harris’ murder conviction, finding he did not receive a fair trial.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

As JQC director, Boring lodged ethics charges against a number of judges. He recently tried the case against Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer, who is accused of taking advantage of a client while drawing up his will and borrowing more than $360,000.

During closing arguments in December, Boring told the three-member JQC hearing panel that Coomer should be removed from the bench. The panel has yet to reach its decision, which will be submitted as a recommendation to the state Supreme Court.