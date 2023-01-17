Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission chief headed for private practice

The state’s judicial watchdog agency is looking for a new director to oversee its operations.
Chuck Boring, who has been the Judicial Qualifications Commission’s director since December 2019, is stepping down to join the Atlanta law firm Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield.
“It has been one of the great honors of my career to serve as director of the JQC,” Boring said in a statement issued Tuesday. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to positively impact Georgia’s legal community over the past three years.”
Courtney Veal, the JQC’s deputy director, will take over Boring duties while the commission conducts a search for a new director, said Bob Barr, chair of the JQC’s investigative panel. Valdosta attorney Pope Langdale, a member of the investigative panel, will represent the JQC during the ongoing legislative session.
“We’re sorry to see him go,” Barr said of Boring. “He’s done a great job the last three years.”
As for when the JQC will fill the director position, Barr said, “We’ll do it as quickly and responsibly as possible.”
Boring rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in the Cobb County case against Justin Ross Harris, who was convicted of murder for leaving his his 22-month-old son Cooper in his hot car to die. Last June, however, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned Harris’ murder conviction, finding he did not receive a fair trial.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
As JQC director, Boring lodged ethics charges against a number of judges. He recently tried the case against Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer, who is accused of taking advantage of a client while drawing up his will and borrowing more than $360,000.
During closing arguments in December, Boring told the three-member JQC hearing panel that Coomer should be removed from the bench. The panel has yet to reach its decision, which will be submitted as a recommendation to the state Supreme Court.
About the Author
Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate