Genealogy meeting to focus on Veterans History Project

Sue VerHoef, director of oral history and genealogy at the Atlanta History Center’s Kenan Research Center, will be the speaker. The meeting, held via Zoom, starts at 11 a.m. with check-in and a brief business meeting. VerHoef’s talk begins at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for both members and nonmembers. Registrations and checks sent via snail mail must be postmarked by November 4, or, if you’re using PayPal, you have until November 9. You can register at the society’s website gagensociety.org or by mail, but you must include an email address in order to receive the Zoom invite. The address is Georgia Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 550247, Atlanta, 30355-2747.

The Veterans History Project has more than 800 recorded interviews with veterans of WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars and eras, as well as other military actions overseas. There also are interviews with civilians who served in support roles. The interviews cover more than just combat experiences, as they delve into education, families, post-service life and a lot more. All the interviews preserved at the Atlanta History Center are in partnership with the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center. So whether you can attend this lecture or not, think about contacting the speaker to set up an appointment for an interview for yourself or a loved one. Contact VerHoef at sverhoef@atlantahistorycenter.com. For more information on the meeting, contact Maggie Thomas at programs@gagensociety.org.