Gabriel Sterling, top Secretary of State official, spotted in courthouse lobby

Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, was spotted on Monday in the courthouse lobby.

He declined to speak with reporters.

On Sunday, Sterling was asked by ABC News about whether he had been called to testify before the Fulton County grand jury this week.

“My lawyer said I couldn’t talk about this too much one way or another, but if I am called, when I am called, I will go and do what I did before: I will tell the truth, answer honestly,” he said.

Sterling was a constant presence on television in the aftermath of the 2020 election, assuring Georgians that the state’s vote count was accurate as conspiracy theories flew. He answered questions on election meddling before a special grand jury in Fulton County last summer.

— Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.