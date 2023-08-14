BreakingNews
Live Updates | Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

Gabriel Sterling, top Secretary of State official, spotted in courthouse lobby

News
By
19 minutes ago
X

Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, was spotted on Monday in the courthouse lobby.

He declined to speak with reporters.

Credit: Tamar Hallerman

Credit: Tamar Hallerman

On Sunday, Sterling was asked by ABC News about whether he had been called to testify before the Fulton County grand jury this week.

“My lawyer said I couldn’t talk about this too much one way or another, but if I am called, when I am called, I will go and do what I did before: I will tell the truth, answer honestly,” he said.

Sterling was a constant presence on television in the aftermath of the 2020 election, assuring Georgians that the state’s vote count was accurate as conspiracy theories flew. He answered questions on election meddling before a special grand jury in Fulton County last summer.

— Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
1h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
4h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Dangerous heat as feel-like temps to reach 110
3h ago
The Latest
Former state Rep. Bee Nguyen seen walking into courthouse
35m ago
LIVE UPDATES: Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury
49m ago
Keeping cool: Atlanta startup gets $500M to break into cold storage
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
16h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top