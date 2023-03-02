Fulton County allocates $9 million for four projects

Fulton County commissioners approved nearly $9 million in building and infrastructure work Wednesday, from HVAC upgrades at the county Justice Center to moving water mains for city road projects. All four items passed unanimously without further discussion.
The biggest item was $4.8 million for the third and final phase of HVAC work at the Fulton County Justice Center, going to Mallory & Evans Service Co. of Scottsdale and a half-dozen subcontractors.
Mallory & Evans was the only qualified firm to bid on the job, but performed well on previous county projects, according to a Jan. 24 report from a bid evaluation committee.
A 2016 assessment of Fulton County public facilities found deficiencies primarily in the Justice and Government Center complexes. Commissioners subsequently approved issuing bonds to fix those problems.
The first phase of the ventilation project in the Justice Center was done in December 2019. The second, now underway, involves replacement of 40 air handling units and associated equipment, adding ultraviolet lights to improve air quality, according to county documents.
Phase three will do more of the same, plus fans and ductwork, within 18 months.
Commissioners also approved $3.3 million for a sewer extension project in Alpharetta. Site Engineering of Doraville and one subcontractor are to install sewer lines along on Manning Drive, Pinetree Circle and Cold Creek Drive within about 10 months.
A majority of property owners along those streets petitioned the county for sewer service. All affected owners will be assessed for the work, and must pay separately for connections to their individual houses.
Workers will install about 3,000 feet of sewer mains to serve 31 single-family parcels, according to a county map.
The county will pay $503,585 for relocation of water mains in Milton. The city oversaw the work as part of road-widening and added medians, sidewalks and a roundabout at the intersection of Hopewell Road and Bethany Bend.
“As part of this roadway project, approximately 2,380 linear feet of 8-inch water main with appurtenances needed to be relocated within the current right-of-way,” according to the item. The deal with the county is an intergovernmental agreement to reimburse the city for the completed water main work.
Finally, under another intergovernmental agreement the county will pay $33,925 for similar work in Alpharetta. Water mains, hydrants, service lines and valves are being relocated during the city’s Webb Bridge Road bridge replacement and road improvement project, which runs from east of North Point Parkway to Big Creek Greenway.
