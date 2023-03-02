Fulton County allocates $9 million for four projects

Phase three will do more of the same, plus fans and ductwork, within 18 months.

Commissioners also approved $3.3 million for a sewer extension project in Alpharetta. Site Engineering of Doraville and one subcontractor are to install sewer lines along on Manning Drive, Pinetree Circle and Cold Creek Drive within about 10 months.

A majority of property owners along those streets petitioned the county for sewer service. All affected owners will be assessed for the work, and must pay separately for connections to their individual houses.

Workers will install about 3,000 feet of sewer mains to serve 31 single-family parcels, according to a county map.

The county will pay $503,585 for relocation of water mains in Milton. The city oversaw the work as part of road-widening and added medians, sidewalks and a roundabout at the intersection of Hopewell Road and Bethany Bend.

“As part of this roadway project, approximately 2,380 linear feet of 8-inch water main with appurtenances needed to be relocated within the current right-of-way,” according to the item. The deal with the county is an intergovernmental agreement to reimburse the city for the completed water main work.

Finally, under another intergovernmental agreement the county will pay $33,925 for similar work in Alpharetta. Water mains, hydrants, service lines and valves are being relocated during the city’s Webb Bridge Road bridge replacement and road improvement project, which runs from east of North Point Parkway to Big Creek Greenway.