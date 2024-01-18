Fulton animal shelter hiring now

“We had to increase our workforce by approximately 50 positions to accommodate the larger facility and capacity,” she said.

Turnover is also an issue in the challenging field of animal welfare, Artist said. Interested candidates should bring their resumes to the job fair.

“We are hoping to have most of these positions filled within the next few weeks,” Artist said. “We will be doing on-the-spot interviews at the job fair, and candidates could be hired that day.”

Many different jobs are available: field service officers, animal care workers, client support services, and two full-time veterinarians. On-the-job training is available for some positions, Artist said.

Benefits include health insurance and paid time off. Pay varies by the job, but the minimum starting pay is $16 an hour, according to Shelter Director Audrey Shoemaker.

For details on available jobs go to www.FultonAnimalServices.com/careers. Email employment@lifelineanimal.org with any questions.

The shelter, though much larger than the old one, is already full. As of Tuesday it held 400 dogs, 17 cats, two rabbits, two crabs and two roosters, Artist said.

In addition to shelter workers, more people are needed to permanently adopt animals or foster them temporarily. Anyone interested in fostering or adoption can stop by the shelter with no appointment needed, Artist said. It’s open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.