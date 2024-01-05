Hundreds of dogs need homes — adoption specials available

Normally adoption fees for most dogs are $85 and most cats are $65. That includes spaying/neutering, microchipping, vaccination, medical tests, deworming and flea/tick prevention.

Chronically overcrowded local shelters have in recent months sometimes euthanized dogs due to lack of space, despite efforts to remain “no-kill” shelters. That term usually means a euthanization rate of less than 10%, with only severely ill, injured or dangerous animals being killed.

DeKalb County Animal Services held 520 dogs on Friday. Shelter operators want to get that down to 450.

The recently opened Fulton County Animal Services shelter held 420 dogs Friday. Operators want that reduced to 275.

LifeLine’s own Community Animal Center held 110 dogs. Its target number is 75.

People who don’t want to permanently adopt an animal, or who haven’t decided, can volunteer to foster a pet — long-term or just for a few days.

Several adoption events will be held this month outside of LifeLine’s shelters, the nonprofit announced.

Three Petco locations will feature adoptable dogs throughout January: Milton on Jan. 6, Cumberland on Jan. 13 and Edgewood on Jan. 20.

Urban Tree Cidery on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta will host “trivia, adoptable pups, and pints” on Thursday and Jan. 25.

The Lanta Gras Parade & Festival and Atlanta Dog Wash will have dogs available for adoption on the afternoon of Jan. 27.

Animals ready for adoption or fostering in Fulton and DeKalb shelters can be seen at LifeLineAnimal.org. Donations to the shelters can also be accepted through the website. Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit any LifeLine shelter. Appointments are not required.