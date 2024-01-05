Hundreds of dogs need homes — adoption specials available

At least 250 dogs in Fulton and DeKalb counties need to find new homes as soon as possible, and adopting them now is cheap or even free.
LifeLine Animal Project, which manages shelters in both counties, is offering $24 adoptions throughout January. It applies to cats as well as dogs, but dogs make up about 80% of the animals LifeLine takes in.
The special is part of LifeLine’s “Bright Beginnings” campaign to kick off the new year. And thanks to sponsorship by an anonymous donor, adoptions of dogs or cats that are over 7 years old will be free throughout 2024, according to Heather Friedman, LifeLine’s chief marketing officer. LifeLine is calling the free senior-pet adoptions “Year of the Silver Snoot.”
Normally adoption fees for most dogs are $85 and most cats are $65. That includes spaying/neutering, microchipping, vaccination, medical tests, deworming and flea/tick prevention.
Chronically overcrowded local shelters have in recent months sometimes euthanized dogs due to lack of space, despite efforts to remain “no-kill” shelters. That term usually means a euthanization rate of less than 10%, with only severely ill, injured or dangerous animals being killed.
DeKalb County Animal Services held 520 dogs on Friday. Shelter operators want to get that down to 450.
The recently opened Fulton County Animal Services shelter held 420 dogs Friday. Operators want that reduced to 275.
LifeLine’s own Community Animal Center held 110 dogs. Its target number is 75.
People who don’t want to permanently adopt an animal, or who haven’t decided, can volunteer to foster a pet — long-term or just for a few days.
Several adoption events will be held this month outside of LifeLine’s shelters, the nonprofit announced.
Three Petco locations will feature adoptable dogs throughout January: Milton on Jan. 6, Cumberland on Jan. 13 and Edgewood on Jan. 20.
Urban Tree Cidery on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta will host “trivia, adoptable pups, and pints” on Thursday and Jan. 25.
The Lanta Gras Parade & Festival and Atlanta Dog Wash will have dogs available for adoption on the afternoon of Jan. 27.
Animals ready for adoption or fostering in Fulton and DeKalb shelters can be seen at LifeLineAnimal.org. Donations to the shelters can also be accepted through the website. Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit any LifeLine shelter. Appointments are not required.
- DeKalb County Animal Services: 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee (open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- LifeLine Community Animal Center: 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta (open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday).
- Fulton County Animal Services Facility at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd., Atlanta (open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
