Former state Rep. Bee Nguyen seen walking into courthouse

Former Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen was just seen walking toward a courtroom at about 9:05 a.m. When approached by reporters, she respectfully declined to answer any questions.

Credit: Olivia Wakim Credit: Olivia Wakim

Nguyen is one of two former Democratic state lawmakers who sources confirmed received subpoenas to testify before the Fulton County grand jury. The other is Jen Jordan, a former state senator. Both heard falsehood-filled testimony from Rudy Giuliani in late 2020 about alleged widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Jordan and Nguyen were part of Georgia Senate and House committees that heard hours of testimony from Giuliani, then Trump’s personal attorney. They were shown edited surveillance footage of vote counting at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which fueled conspiracy theories about Georgia and led to the harassment of several Fulton County poll workers, including Ruby Freeman.

