Democratic former state lawmakers subpoenaed in Trump probe

Two former Democratic state lawmakers who heard falsehood-filled testimony from Rudy Giuliani in late 2020 received subpoenas to testify as witnesses before a pair of Fulton County grand juries, one of which is expected to hand up indictments against former President Donald Trump and others later this month.

Sources confirmed on Tuesday that former Rep. Bee Nguyen and Jen Jordan, a former state senator, were told to be ready to testify before the panels in August. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present an elections interference case to one of the panels in the weeks ahead.

A Willis spokesman declined to comment.

News of Nguyen’s subpoena had not been reported, while Jordan’s summons was first reported by CNN.

Jordan and Nguyen were part of Georgia Senate and House committees that heard hours of testimony in December 2020 from Giuliani, then Trump’s personal attorney, about alleged widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

During the hearings, Giuliani showed state lawmakers edited surveillance footage of vote counting at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which fueled conspiracy theories about Georgia and led to the harassment of several Fulton County poll workers, including Ruby Freeman.

The allegations of fraud, however, were quickly disproven by state and federal investigators, including at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fulton prosecutors have long been interested in the State Farm footage and the role it played in targeting Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss.

Both Nguyen and Jordan testified last summer before a separate special grand jury that helped Willis compile evidence for her case. In addition to her experience at the Giuliani hearing, Jordan said she also testified about encountering a group of “alternate” Republican electors who cast phony ballots for Trump at the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020.

News of their subpoenas came a day after independent journalist George Chidi confirmed that he had also been summoned to discuss his own experience encountering the GOP electors.