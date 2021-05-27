Ex-pediatric nurse practitioner pleads guilty to distributing child porn

His sentencing is scheduled Aug. 17.

”William Storey will spend a significant period of time in prison for his role in distributing large amounts of the most depraved depictions of child sexual abuse online — a criminal act made even more disturbing knowing he was a pediatric nurse practitioner at the time of his crimes,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in the news release. “GBI and FBI agents are to be commended for their urgent and precise investigation into Storey’s activities as a child predator, removing him from his role working with children and helping us obtain justice.”

According to court documents, the multimedia messaging app Snapchat detected that user clint31824 had uploaded five files of suspected child pornography while using its platform on Nov. 21, 2019.

The GBI investigated the cybertip and traced the IP used by user clint31824 to the defendant, according to the release. Agents executed search warrants at Storey’s home and business on Feb. 18, 2020, seizing seven devices belonging to Storey.

A forensic examination of the electronic media seized during the search warrant discovered about 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography, according to the news release.