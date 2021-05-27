Woman charged for allegedly mailing spice-soaked card to Georgia jail

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman and her boyfriend in a drug investigation, according to news outlet WMAZ.
Ansley Nicole Hunt, 21, and inmate Logan Nettles, 22, were charged, WMAZ reported.
Hunt allegedly mailed a letter to Nettles that was intercepted at the jail by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, according to WMAZ. The greeting card was discovered to be a spice-soaked letter that was soaked with synthetic marijuana/K2, the TV station reported.
Personnel discovered the card had a dried substance on it, according to a news release. After further investigation, officials discovered that Nettles had arranged with Hunt to handle the distribution, profits and communication with suppliers, WMAZ reported.
Nettles was already in jail for marijuana and firearm charges, according to WMAZ. After the incident, he was charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia control substance act, use of a communications facility involving illegal narcotics and criminal street gang activity, the TV station reported.
Hunt was arrested on warrants for conspiracy to violate the Georgia control substance act, conspiracy to furnish prohibited items to inmates without consent of warden and use of a communications facility involving illegal narcotics.
Nettles and Hunt do not have bonds, according to news outlet WGXA.