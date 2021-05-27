Woman charged for allegedly mailing spice-soaked card to Georgia jail

Hunt allegedly mailed a letter to Nettles that was intercepted at the jail by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, according to WMAZ. The greeting card was discovered to be a spice-soaked letter that was soaked with synthetic marijuana/K2, the TV station reported.

Personnel discovered the card had a dried substance on it, according to a news release. After further investigation, officials discovered that Nettles had arranged with Hunt to handle the distribution, profits and communication with suppliers, WMAZ reported.