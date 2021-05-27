Georgia deputy demoted after K9 left alone, dies in hot vehicle

According to Sheriff Brad Freeman as reported by WMAZ, Deputy Willie Barkley, who was a sergeant at the time, was working overnight on May 13-14. He left K9 Officer Khan asleep in the car while working on reports.

Barkley then went home to sleep and left the dog in the car. When he realized Khan — a four-year-old Belgian Malinois that had been with the sheriff’s office since July 2018 — was still in the car, he found the dog dead.