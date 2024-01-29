AJC’s mission: Essential, engaging — For the Greater Atlanta

We worked with our friends at Georgia State University to produce a live town hall from their CMII soundstage, a cutting-edge facility training the next generation of producers and filmmakers. The hourlong event – moderated by AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein and livestreamed on AJC.com and our YouTube channel – gave viewers a look at one of the most intriguing and independent voices in American politics.

The event came at the end of a week when most political pundits have declared the Republican primary race over and turned their attention to a Trump vs. Biden rematch. This, despite the fact the only votes that have been tallied are in Iowa and New Hampshire. None of the states that are likely to decide who wins the White House have cast a single vote in the primaries. We produced the conversation with Sen. Manchin because we believe the people of Atlanta, Georgia and the South matter. We wanted you to have the chance to hear from a senator who has at times earned the ire of both political parties and who said he wants to mobilize the “politically homeless.” And if President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley come to Atlanta, we want to help you hear from them as well.

When I talk about our mission to transform the AJC from a storied daily newspaper into a modern media company, this is what I mean. In addition to hosting our town hall, we provided readers on AJC.com and in the newspaper with context about Sen. Manchin and where he stands on key issues. We gave a behind-the-scenes look at our preparations through our A.M. ATL newsletter, and we amplified the conversation on our Politically Georgia podcast.

Producing a live town hall is a new capability for the AJC, and it’s our latest effort to provide subscribers with essential and engaging video content.

Earlier this month, we launched The Monica Pearson Show on AJC.com. Her first four guests are Atlanta legends – CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, rapper and activist Killer Mike, celebrity chef Alton Brown and ESPN’s Elle Duncan.

Our Politically Georgia podcast has expanded to five days a week and airs live each day on WABE radio.

You’ve no doubt noticed a lot of changes at the AJC – from a refreshed website, to a new AJC mobile app, to a new look for the newspaper, which, as I mentioned in my last letter, we will continue to print and deliver in metro Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

We have opened bureaus in Savannah, Macon/Middle Georgia and Athens. Later this year we will open two more – Columbus and Augusta.

We also recently unveiled a new slogan, which captures the essence of the AJC: The Substance and Soul of the South. The slogan appears under our nameplate and stands as a reminder of who we are and whom we serve.

Today, we unveiled a new campaign you will see around the city. It’s titled “FOR THE GREATER ATLANTA,” and it represents how we approach our work and our desire to serve as the beating heart of this vibrant city.

I continue to enjoy the feedback I receive from many of you when I send these monthly letters. I’ve read every one of your comments, and I’ve responded to as many as I can. I hope you’ll keep letting me know how you think we’re doing at LetterFromThePublisher@ajc.com, and I promise to keep you informed along the way.

Until next month.

Keep Going,

Andrew Morse