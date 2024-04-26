News

Emory University faculty group to discuss concerns about protest response

By
22 minutes ago

The Emory faculty Senate will be asked this afternoon to consider a motion condemning President Gregory L. Fenves and calling for his removal, along with his top administrators.

Clifton Crais, a history professor, called the police crackdown on students and faculty “perhaps the most violent incident of police conduct” on a U.S. campus in reaction to the nationwide protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Crais, an at-large faculty senator, said the conditions of Thursday’s protest did not merit summoning the police and also violated a freedom of expression policy.

He plans to introduce one motion to condemn what happened and censure Fenves and another seeking a vote of no confidence.

Should that second motion pass, the question would then be put to the entire faculty in an electronic vote next week.

Faculty approval would “communicate very clearly to the administration ... that they have no support of the faculty and have lost any confidence that they are the stewards of our university,” Crais said. “A no-confidence (vote) basically directs that they be replaced.”

The professor added that the university board of trustees would have the ultimate say over the matter. He also said the incident has harmed Emory’s reputation.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters
2h ago

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The latest on protests at metro Atlanta college campuses
28m ago
LIVE: Funeral procession for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade begins near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
32m ago
All protesters arrested at Emory granted bond
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said