Emory University faculty group to discuss concerns about protest response

The Emory faculty Senate will be asked this afternoon to consider a motion condemning President Gregory L. Fenves and calling for his removal, along with his top administrators.

Clifton Crais, a history professor, called the police crackdown on students and faculty “perhaps the most violent incident of police conduct” on a U.S. campus in reaction to the nationwide protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Crais, an at-large faculty senator, said the conditions of Thursday’s protest did not merit summoning the police and also violated a freedom of expression policy.