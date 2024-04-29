Emory students return to quad for 5th day of protests

Earlier Monday, staff and faculty held a “walkout and speak-out” in Emory’s Asbury Circle. It was uncertain how many faculty members walked out. Several teachers held signs that read “hands off our students.”

Also on Monday, Fenves backed away from last week’s statement where he said that the protesters in the tents were not “members of our community.”

“It is clear to us now that this information was not fully accurate, and I apologize for that mischaracterization,” he said.

Alison Green, who teaches at the Candler School of Theology, read a letter signed, she said, “by a strong majority” of that school’s faculty saying “the overreaction and the escalation of the police presence on campus was egregious.”

The lunchtime gathering drew perhaps 300 students and faculty and the event later at the quad was a bit smaller.

The events came hours after police made arrests of protestors at UGA.