Emory demonstration peaceful with no police presence

A crowd of about 250 protestors, mostly students, peacefully demonstrated Saturday afternoon on the Emory University campus quad with no police presence in sight.

Most of the demonstrators lounged on the grass, looking at their cellphones or laptops or having casual conversations with one another. The scene was far different than it was two nights ago when about two dozen demonstrators were arrested.

“I’m so glad to see so many students have come out for this,” said Grayson Walker, in his final year of law school. As for the arrests by police, “I think that they learned that that was terrible PR. ... I think the school drastically overstepped its boundaries. They wanted to intimidate people. Instead, they got the exact opposite. Now people are showing up.”