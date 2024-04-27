News

Emory demonstration peaceful with no police presence

By
6 minutes ago

A crowd of about 250 protestors, mostly students, peacefully demonstrated Saturday afternoon on the Emory University campus quad with no police presence in sight.

Most of the demonstrators lounged on the grass, looking at their cellphones or laptops or having casual conversations with one another. The scene was far different than it was two nights ago when about two dozen demonstrators were arrested.

“I’m so glad to see so many students have come out for this,” said Grayson Walker, in his final year of law school. As for the arrests by police, “I think that they learned that that was terrible PR. ... I think the school drastically overstepped its boundaries. They wanted to intimidate people. Instead, they got the exact opposite. Now people are showing up.”

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: AP

Emory graduate student says Saturday protest is for community building

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cyberattack strikes Coffee County, the site of a 2021 election breach

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest
Emory graduate student says Saturday protest is for community building
1h ago
Protesters return to Emory for 3rd day of demonstrations
2h ago
Attorney expresses concern over Georgia State Patrol being called to Emory
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral