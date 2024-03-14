Early childhood academy serving families in need receives accreditation

The Children’s Development Academy in Roswell has been recognized for providing high-quality education. The nonprofit recently received a 5-year accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The academy serves as many as 200 children per year, ages 1-5 and living in low-income working families.

The accreditation is a rigorous and comprehensive process that involves a thorough review of the center’s policies, practices, and programs by early childhood education experts, according to a press release.