Driver arrested in crash that killed woman, injured 3-year-old girl

David Felt Exume, who is from Powder Springs, was taken into custody on a felony charge of vehicular homicide and misdemeanor charges of driving recklessly and driving an unsafe vehicle in the crash Monday on Powder Springs Road.

According to Cobb County police, 54-year-old Ellen Shoulders was turning left out of the Madalyn’s House child care center near Forest Hill Road when her Chrysler PT Cruiser was hit by Exume’s Chevrolet Camaro.