Driver arrested in crash that killed woman, injured 3-year-old girl

A 20-year-old driver was arrested Thursday in connection with a crash outside a Cobb County child care center that killed a woman and sent a 3-year-old girl to a hospital.
David Felt Exume, who is from Powder Springs, was taken into custody on a felony charge of vehicular homicide and misdemeanor charges of driving recklessly and driving an unsafe vehicle in the crash Monday on Powder Springs Road.
According to Cobb County police, 54-year-old Ellen Shoulders was turning left out of the Madalyn’s House child care center near Forest Hill Road when her Chrysler PT Cruiser was hit by Exume’s Chevrolet Camaro.
The Camaro hit the PT Cruiser on its driver’s side. The impact sent the Chevy into eastbound traffic on Powder Springs Road, where it collided with a Kia Optima, police said in a news release. Emergency crews arrived on the scene about 4 p.m.
Shoulders was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her 3-year-old passenger was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police have not said how the Douglasville woman was related to the girl. The child attended Madalyn’s House, the center confirmed to AJC.com.
The Kia’s driver, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital and was expected to recover. Exume was not injured in the crash, police said.
He was booked into the Cobb County jail late Thursday night.
