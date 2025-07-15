A man accused of killing his wife Sunday evening is facing charges in what officials said is only the second homicide Cherokee County deputies have investigated this year.
Kelvin Williams, 47, is charged with murder, first-degree cruelty to children and two counts of aggravated assault, authorities said. As of Tuesday, he remained in the Cherokee jail without bond.
The shooting happened at a home on Daventry Crossing in the Daventry Village subdivision off Alabama Road. The area is about a 15-minute drive from downtown Woodstock.
At the scene, deputies said they found 48-year-old Tenisha Williams dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
“Investigators determined that during a domestic dispute, Kelvin Williams allegedly attempted to shoot his 16-year-old stepson before fatally shooting his wife‚” sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Jay Baker said in a statement.
The teenager and another youth in the home were found unharmed, officials said.
It’s the only homicide Cherokee deputies have investigated since February, when the sheriff’s office responded to their first one of the year.
On Feb. 17, Michael Kyle Reid was found dead in a carport at a home on North Lake Drive, officials told Channel 2 Action News at the time. The suspect, 44-year-old David Daniel, was still there when police arrived and was subsequently arrested.
The victim and suspect were acquaintances of the homeowner but did not live at the house, the news station reported.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Police identify 2 killed in domestic-related shooting in Gwinnett
Police find man and woman dead in home near Stone Mountain.
A husband, a nanny and an unsolved killing: Cracking Georgia’s cold cases
Cold case investigators in Georgia are using new technologies as they work to solve decades-old crimes.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight
The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.
The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes
TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.