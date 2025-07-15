Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Man kills wife after trying to shoot teen stepson, Cherokee sheriff says

Sheriff’s office investigating county’s second homicide of the year.
By
1 hour ago

A man accused of killing his wife Sunday evening is facing charges in what officials said is only the second homicide Cherokee County deputies have investigated this year.

Kelvin Williams, 47, is charged with murder, first-degree cruelty to children and two counts of aggravated assault, authorities said. As of Tuesday, he remained in the Cherokee jail without bond.

The shooting happened at a home on Daventry Crossing in the Daventry Village subdivision off Alabama Road. The area is about a 15-minute drive from downtown Woodstock.

At the scene, deputies said they found 48-year-old Tenisha Williams dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Investigators determined that during a domestic dispute, Kelvin Williams allegedly attempted to shoot his 16-year-old stepson before fatally shooting his wife‚” sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Jay Baker said in a statement.

The teenager and another youth in the home were found unharmed, officials said.

It’s the only homicide Cherokee deputies have investigated since February, when the sheriff’s office responded to their first one of the year.

On Feb. 17, Michael Kyle Reid was found dead in a carport at a home on North Lake Drive, officials told Channel 2 Action News at the time. The suspect, 44-year-old David Daniel, was still there when police arrived and was subsequently arrested.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances of the homeowner but did not live at the house, the news station reported.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Gwinnett County police said they are investigating a double shooting near Stone Mountain on Sunday. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police identify 2 killed in domestic-related shooting in Gwinnett

Police find man and woman dead in home near Stone Mountain.

Suspected Kentucky church shooter had a domestic violence hearing the next day

A husband, a nanny and an unsolved killing: Cracking Georgia’s cold cases

Cold case investigators in Georgia are using new technologies as they work to solve decades-old crimes.

The Latest

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens gives remarks during the groundbreaking of the Waterworks Development, a rapid housing project in West Midtown. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

City of Atlanta breaks ground on fully affordable apartment complex

2h ago

At least 11 injured in chaos at MARTA station after Beyoncé concert

Unreleased Beyoncé music reported stolen from car during her Atlanta tour stop

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.