At the scene, deputies said they found 48-year-old Tenisha Williams dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Investigators determined that during a domestic dispute, Kelvin Williams allegedly attempted to shoot his 16-year-old stepson before fatally shooting his wife‚” sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Jay Baker said in a statement.

The teenager and another youth in the home were found unharmed, officials said.

It’s the only homicide Cherokee deputies have investigated since February, when the sheriff’s office responded to their first one of the year.

On Feb. 17, Michael Kyle Reid was found dead in a carport at a home on North Lake Drive, officials told Channel 2 Action News at the time. The suspect, 44-year-old David Daniel, was still there when police arrived and was subsequently arrested.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances of the homeowner but did not live at the house, the news station reported.