Woman killed, 3-year-old hospitalized after crash near Cobb childcare center

Ellen J. Shoulders, 54, was pronounced dead at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after the wreck, according to Cobb County police spokeswoman Shenise McDonald. The 3-year-old was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with non-life-threatening injuries, McDonald said.

Shoulders and the child were in a silver 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser at a location in the 3800 block of Powder Springs Road about 4 p.m. The location is listed as the address for Madalyn’s House 24 Hour Childcare Center.