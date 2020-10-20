Woman killed, 3-year-old hospitalized after crash near Cobb childcare center

A driver was killed and a 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Monday evening after their car was involved in a crash just yards away from a childcare center.
Ellen J. Shoulders, 54, was pronounced dead at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after the wreck, according to Cobb County police spokeswoman Shenise McDonald. The 3-year-old was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with non-life-threatening injuries, McDonald said.
Shoulders and the child were in a silver 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser at a location in the 3800 block of Powder Springs Road about 4 p.m. The location is listed as the address for Madalyn’s House 24 Hour Childcare Center.
Investigators said the PT Cruiser was attempting to make a left turn out of the location’s driveway when it entered the path of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. The Camaro smashed into the front left side of the PT Cruiser, McDonald said. The impact sent the Camaro sliding back into the road, where it hit a red 2013 Kia Optima.
The Camaro’s driver, 20-year-old David F. Exume of Powder Springs, did not require medical attention after the crash. The driver of the Optima, 49-year-old Caritina Valladares of Powder Springs, was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
