DeKalb to close most of its COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites

The county’s primary testing site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church and one of its two vaccination sites, the former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest, will cease operations after June 30, according to the DeKalb Board of Health.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases remain at the lowest statewide levels since May 2020, according to data compiled by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Many cities, including several in DeKalb, have recently shed their coronavirus restrictions and fully reopened government and business operations.