DeKalb to close most of its COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites

After more than a year of operation, DeKalb County will close most of its COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites at the end of June to shift its resources elsewhere.
The county’s primary testing site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church and one of its two vaccination sites, the former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest, will cease operations after June 30, according to the DeKalb Board of Health.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases remain at the lowest statewide levels since May 2020, according to data compiled by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Many cities, including several in DeKalb, have recently shed their coronavirus restrictions and fully reopened government and business operations.
The county’s free vaccination site at the Doraville MARTA station will remain open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. But starting in July, the rest of DeKalb’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine services will shift to its health centers and mobile health units, according to a news release.
The county will use the parking lot of the North DeKalb Health Center, located at 3807 Clairmont Road in Chamblee, as its new free testing site. Testing hours will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon. DeKalb schools will continue to operate its three COVID-19 testing sites at Bethune Middle School, Cross Keys High School and Doraville United Elementary School. Those services are available for DeKalb students, employees and their families.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at all of the board’s five health centers in addition to its mobile vaccine clinics, which were purchased with federal pandemic relief funds. Visit dekalbhealth.net/mobile-covid-19-vaccination-clinic to see the mobile vaccine clinics’ daily locations.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appoint, visit dphvaccinega.com or call 888-457-0186.