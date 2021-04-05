DeKalb schools open three COVID-19 testing sites

DeKalb County students, employees and families now have three locations where they can get tested for COVID-19.
The school district will offer testing 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at Bethune Middle School at 5200 Covington Highway in Decatur and Cross Keys High School at 1626 N Druid Hills Road NE in Brookhaven.
Testing will also be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Doraville United Elementary School, 3630 Shallowford Road in Doraville.
Anyone who wants to schedule a test can visit the district’s website to register for an appointment. DeKalb schools said it is reviewing additional locations for future testing sites.
“Testing options provide a service for our school community,” said Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. “We are committed to continuing to provide information and access to vaccines for those who want that option. Testing will help us to stay proactive and keep our staff and scholars safe.”