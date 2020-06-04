Coronavirus in Georgia: COVID-19 Dashboard

[If you are on mobile and are not seeing our charts, please click here to reload full version of page]

Q: What is the latest on coronavirus deaths in Georgia?

...loading

Q: What is the latest on people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Georgia?

...loading

A: This is the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized, as published by the Georgia Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency. It began reporting this measure daily on May 2. It does not include those hospitalized who remain under investigation for suspected COVID. This number is updated daily.

Q: Does today’s case data show how the virus is spreading right now in Georgia?

A: No. Epidemiologists agree that today's counts are a snapshot of what the virus did roughly two weeks ago. It can take a week or more for a person to become infected, show symptoms, get tested and have their results reported to public health officials. Deaths are generally reported to the state quickly, but it can take weeks for an infected person to succumb to the virus.

Q: What does the 7-day average line indicate?

A: This measure makes it easier to see trends in the spread of the virus that can be obscured by unrelated bumps and dips. For instance, Georgia's daily case counts tend to be lower on the weekends because reporting and testing slows down, not because fewer people are getting sick.

Q: Where is coronavirus spreading now?

...loading

Q: Are there are other measures that can indicate how the virus is spreading?

A: Yes: the effective reproduction number, or Rt.

Rt is an epidemiological statistic that represents transmissibility, or the number of people a sick person infects at a given stage in the epidemic. If each person gets one person sick, the epidemic neither grows nor shrinks. Less than one means each person infects, on average, fewer than one person, so the epidemic shrinks. If Rt is larger than one, the epidemic grows. As Rt moves farther from 1, the epidemic shrinks or grows more rapidly.

The AJC calculated and compared several independent methods to estimate a value for Rt in Georgia. While the results from all were very similar, we're displaying a method designed by the Imperial College of London that uses epidemic curves to produce Rt estimates. The college's method is unrelated to its COVID-19 estimates.

As with other data presented on this dashboard, Rt values lag because of testing lags.

...loading

Do you have more questions? Email us at coronavirus@ajc.com.