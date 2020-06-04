Coronavirus in Georgia: COVID-19 Dashboard

This dashboard gives up-to-date counts for cases, deaths and other key statewide measures for the novel coronavirus. We update it at 3:15 p.m. (Sources: Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency, Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis)
The dashboard reflects the day the state reported confirmed cases and deaths. This means that the new confirmed cases could be reported a day or more after the test results came back, several days after the test was taken, and a week or more after the patient was infected. So new confirmed cases reflect the spread of actual infections from a week or more ago.
We have added additional charts that present the data based on first reported symptom for confirmed cases or date of death, as reported by the state.
Q: What is the latest on coronavirus cases in Georgia?
[If you are on mobile and are not seeing our charts, please click here to reload full version of page]
Q: What is the latest on coronavirus deaths in Georgia?
Q: What is the latest on people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Georgia?
A: This is the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized, as published by the Georgia Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency. It began reporting this measure daily on May 2. It does not include those hospitalized who remain under investigation for suspected COVID. This number is updated daily.
Q: Does today’s case data show how the virus is spreading right now in Georgia?
A: No. Epidemiologists agree that today's counts are a snapshot of what the virus did roughly two weeks ago. It can take a week or more for a person to become infected, show symptoms, get tested and have their results reported to public health officials. Deaths are generally reported to the state quickly, but it can take weeks for an infected person to succumb to the virus.
Q: What does the 7-day average line indicate?
A: This measure makes it easier to see trends in the spread of the virus that can be obscured by unrelated bumps and dips. For instance, Georgia's daily case counts tend to be lower on the weekends because reporting and testing slows down, not because fewer people are getting sick.
Q: Where is coronavirus spreading now?
Q: Are there are other measures that can indicate how the virus is spreading?
A: Yes: the effective reproduction number, or Rt.
Rt is an epidemiological statistic that represents transmissibility, or the number of people a sick person infects at a given stage in the epidemic. If each person gets one person sick, the epidemic neither grows nor shrinks. Less than one means each person infects, on average, fewer than one person, so the epidemic shrinks. If Rt is larger than one, the epidemic grows. As Rt moves farther from 1, the epidemic shrinks or grows more rapidly.
The AJC calculated and compared several independent methods to estimate a value for Rt in Georgia. While the results from all were very similar, we're displaying a method designed by the Imperial College of London that uses epidemic curves to produce Rt estimates. The college's method is unrelated to its COVID-19 estimates.
As with other data presented on this dashboard, Rt values lag because of testing lags.
Do you have more questions? Email us at coronavirus@ajc.com.