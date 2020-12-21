CVS, Walgreens to start vaccinations at Georgia care homes

“We are securing all hands on deck with pharmacists and techs and everybody available to help to make sure we make this as safe, quick, efficient and seamless as possible,” he said.

Lock said he has been told CVS crews in Georgia will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage, and the company has specialized storage and shipping protocols in place.

Initial doses of the vaccine are followed three to four weeks later with a booster shot. CVS said in a news release that teams will visit long-term care facilities three times in total to ensure residents and staff receive both doses.

Lock said the company didn’t immediately know how many doses of vaccine it would receive in the coming weeks or how many people in Georgia would receive inoculations.

CVS will distribute vaccines to long-term care facilities through 41 “depots” operating out of the company’s Georgia stores, Lock said. CVS will report vaccine information to the state for its records, something the company already does with influenza vaccines.

Walgreens released few details on its long-term care facility program on Friday. Georgia is expected to be part of a wave of states it will begin serving Dec. 28.