YSL case: Judge allows search of defense attorney’s laptop

State alleges a defendant used it to access Instagram in court

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Crime & Public Safety
By
36 minutes ago
Law enforcement will be allowed to search the laptop of a defense attorney in the high-profile “Young Slime Life” gang case, the judge presiding over the trial ruled Friday.

Eric Johnson, the attorney whose laptop was seized by Fulton County deputies in the middle of jury selection earlier this year, sought to have the search warrant suppressed and his laptop returned.

Instead, Chief Judge Ural Glanville determined the sheriff’s office had “sufficient probable cause” to request a warrant for the device because deputies suspected Johnson allowed his client to use the laptop to communicate on Instagram.

ExploreYSL Trial: Defense attorney’s laptop seized in court

Johnson, who represents one of 28 people charged in last year’s sprawling racketeering indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and others, called the laptop seizure a “complete violation of the most sacred relationship in our criminal justice system,” that of attorney-client privilege.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

His attorney, DeNorris Heard, argued the search warrant was void because it was based largely on information the state obtained through an earlier warrant that was ultimately deemed to be improper.

Brandon Delfunt, a Gwinnett County prosecutor assigned to the case, conceded the first warrant was invalid because it was issued by a Magistrate Court judge. Deputies went through Johnson’s computer after seizing it and took photographs and screenshots, he said. But he maintained none of that information was used in the application for the second warrant.

Defendants have been using their attorneys’ computers since jury selection began in January, but they’re supposed to only review the evidence ahead of trial.

“You told the counsel they could use it for the review of electronic discovery, not that they could use it as an electronic communications device,” Delfunt told the judge.

The day after his computer was taken, Johnson filed a protective order to prevent the laptop from being searched further. In June, Glanville severed Eppinger’s case, bringing the number of defendants set to stand trial together to eight.

The judge also assigned attorney Allegra Lawrence-Hardy to serve as special master. In that role, she will oversee the search of Johnson’s computer and set guidelines since the laptop likely contains sensitive attorney-client information. That could include information and evidence pertaining to the other defendants in the case.

Explore‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant

Warrants accuse Eppinger of using the social media platform to communicate with a courthouse deputy with whom he had an alleged romantic relationship.

Fulton County deputy Akeiba Stanley was fired and arrested two days after Johnson’s laptop was taken. Warrants contend she talked with Eppinger both inside and outside of court, and that she knew he had a contraband cellphone in jail. She is also accused of visiting Eppinger’s cell and conspiring with one of his relatives to deliver prohibited items, the sheriff’s office said.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Stanley was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, reckless conduct and violating her oath of office. She was released last month on a $70,000 bond, records show.

About the Author

