U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson seeks to protect artists’ lyrics from prosecutors

Johnson did not comment on the RICO indictment. A release about the legislation cited a ruling in a Philadelphia case that granted a motion to preclude evidence of lyrics. In that case, authorities wanted to introduce the lyrics of an aspiring artist facing gun possession charges.

“Artists use the first-person as a tool of creative expression, sometimes to describe themselves, sometimes to describe a fictionalized version of themselves and sometimes to describe a fictional character,” a ruling in that case stated. “Freddy Mercury did not confess to having ‘just killed a man’ ... Bob Marley did not confess to having shot a sheriff. And Johnny Cash did not confess to shooting ‘a man in Reno just to watch him die.’”

When announcing the indictments in May, Fulton County DA Fani Willis said the First Amendment was “one of our most precious rights” but that it did not protect someone from having their own words become evidence in a criminal proceeding.

UGA’s First Amendment Clinic Director Clare Norris said it’s concerning to see artistic expression being used as evidence in court proceedings. She said the only form of artistic expression used as evidence in court proceedings seems to be rap lyrics.

“From a First Amendment perspective, I think it is concerning that artistic expression is being turned against the creators of that expression and used to criminal prosecute them,” Norris said.

Norris said the use of lyrics as evidence is not new but it has recently gotten more public attention. It is estimated that over 500 criminal cases have used artists’ lyrics as evidence against the artist since 2020.

Johnson said prosecutors have mainly targeted Black, rap artists in the use of lyrics as evidence.

“This is not new, the use of Black culture against a Black person in court. It continues to this day where prosecutors say things to incite a jury’s or a judge’s prejudice, to appeal to their prejudice and it helps the prosecutor’s case to do that,” he said.

The bill will only be limited to federal cases. If the bill is passed, prosecutors will still be able to use lyrics as evidence in cases but they have to show that expression was intended as a literal meaning and refers to specific acts of the crime alleged.

“It puts some guardrails in place, so that artistic expressions, including rap lyrics, cannot be indiscriminately used against an accused as to deprive the accused of a fair trial,” he said.

Similar bills have been passed in some states, including New York.

Norris said rap is an art form that also tends to be a form of political speech, which is sort of the most protected type of speech, that artist, primarily in the African-American community, use to talk about political and social situations.

“It’s very chilling, particularly on rap artists, who may want to write about fictional events that involve violence or other kinds of crimes and it’s not autobiographical. It’s storytelling in the form of an art form and it’s being used against them as if it’s their diary or something,” she said.

Multiple music industry groups, including the Recording Academy, Recording Industry Association of America, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, Warner Records and many others have pledged support for the RAP Act.

“The artistic communities sees the threat to their ability to exercise their First Amendment freedom of expression, so they support any measure that would protect their ability to engage in their artistry,” Johnson said. I have no idea how long it will take but I’m committed to seeing it through to the finish line.”