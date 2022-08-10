Young Thug, other defendants facing new charges in gang indictment

A new indictment was filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court that includes additional charges against Young Thug and four other defendants as part of a wide-ranging RICO case.
Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is now facing additional charges of participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun and drug charges. The new charges stem from what investigators found during Williams’ arrest on the original indictment back on May 9 at his home in Buckhead, authorities said.
Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, maintains that his client is innocent and looks forward to fighting the charges in court.
“Mr. Williams has committed absolutely no crimes,” Steel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “We cannot wait for a trial date.”
Martinez Arnold, also known as Duke, and Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti, face additional charges including participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun. Kendrick has also been indicted on a possession of a firearm by convicted felon charge.
Shannon Stillwell and Quamarvious Nichols were charged with one additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon related to the death of Shymel Drinks on March 18.
The indictments center around “Young Slime Life,” an alleged gang prosecutors say was co-founded by Williams and two others in Atlanta with ties to the national Bloods gang. YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is also the name of Young Thug’s record label.
The first indictment released in May charged Williams and more than a dozen other defendants with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization act. Williams, Arnold and Kendrick have pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Arnold, told Channel 2 Action News that she looks forward to litigating the new charges in court. She said she is confident her client won’t be convicted on the original charges and will be pleading not guilty to the new charges.
Williams, along with rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, remain in jail after bond was denied for both earlier this year. Steel said a new bond hearing for Williams has been scheduled for next week. A tentative trial date has been set for January.
