Young Thug, other defendants facing new charges in gang indictment

Shannon Stillwell and Quamarvious Nichols were charged with one additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon related to the death of Shymel Drinks on March 18.

The indictments center around “Young Slime Life,” an alleged gang prosecutors say was co-founded by Williams and two others in Atlanta with ties to the national Bloods gang. YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is also the name of Young Thug’s record label.

The first indictment released in May charged Williams and more than a dozen other defendants with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization act. Williams, Arnold and Kendrick have pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Arnold, told Channel 2 Action News that she looks forward to litigating the new charges in court. She said she is confident her client won’t be convicted on the original charges and will be pleading not guilty to the new charges.

Williams, along with rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, remain in jail after bond was denied for both earlier this year. Steel said a new bond hearing for Williams has been scheduled for next week. A tentative trial date has been set for January.