ajc logo
X

Trial of Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other defendants set to begin in January

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Judge denied state’s motion for continuance

The trial of Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna and 26 other defendants is set to start in January in Fulton County.

Prosecutors had filed a motion hoping to delay the trial until March, but Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville denied that Thursday and set jury selection to begin Jan. 5. The fact most defendants have not been granted bond factored into his decision, Glanville said.

“Most of these people have no bonds, that is something that weighs heavily on the court in terms of a start date for this trial,” Glanville said. “They deserve to have a right to go to trial.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, are among the 28 people charged in a sweeping gang indictment. The two are believed to be leaders of a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s crime, authorities have said.

Attorneys for the two rappers have contested the charges for months, arguing in hearings and court filings that their record label, YSL, is not a violent gang.

Young Thug and Gunna have been nominated for Grammys in the best rap performance and best rap song categories for their song “pushin P”.

ExploreMurder defendant says he was groomed by street gang as a child

Attorneys representing some of the defendants argued Thursday that the state’s motion for a continuance be denied.

Prosecutor Adriane Love said there are at least three defendants who are unrepresented at this time. Glanville said those defendants’ cases can be severed at a later date and he will consider motions from other defendants to have their cases tried separately. The state continues to argue the defendants should be tried together.

“Because all 25 defendants currently in custody were alleged to have participated in the same conspiracy, that is: the YSL criminal street gang, they should be tried together,” District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a recent motion.

ExploreGunna’s attorneys request 4th bond hearing

Love said the state has identified around 300 witnesses for the trial and expects to have a more precise answer on how many will be called at a later hearing. Glanville said he expects the trial to take six to nine months and that the jury will not be sequestered.

“I know from historical trials of this nature, it’s going to take a while,” Glanville said.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock3h ago

All-region teams: Champion Stockbridge places 8 on 5-4A first team
6h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Warnock ad showcases his split-ticket voter runoff strategy
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Family Photo

Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
27m ago
Person hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta
46m ago
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
11m ago
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
7m ago
Holidays and Saturday voting: What does Georgia election law say?
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top