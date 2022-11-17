Trial of Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other defendants set to begin in January

Young Thug and Gunna have been nominated for Grammys in the best rap performance and best rap song categories for their song “pushin P”.

Attorneys representing some of the defendants argued Thursday that the state’s motion for a continuance be denied.

Prosecutor Adriane Love said there are at least three defendants who are unrepresented at this time. Glanville said those defendants’ cases can be severed at a later date and he will consider motions from other defendants to have their cases tried separately. The state continues to argue the defendants should be tried together.

“Because all 25 defendants currently in custody were alleged to have participated in the same conspiracy, that is: the YSL criminal street gang, they should be tried together,” District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a recent motion.

Love said the state has identified around 300 witnesses for the trial and expects to have a more precise answer on how many will be called at a later hearing. Glanville said he expects the trial to take six to nine months and that the jury will not be sequestered.

“I know from historical trials of this nature, it’s going to take a while,” Glanville said.