Young Thug trial resumes as reluctant witness agrees to testify

Copeland, who wore a gray striped suit and tie, told Whitaker that he felt “pressured from the get-go” to testify in the case.

“I’m tired of y’all bothering me,” he said

Defense attorney Doug Weinstein renewed his motion for mistrial, alleging that Copeland was “coerced” into testifying by the former presiding Judge Ural Glanville, but Whitaker quickly denied it.

Monday marked the first time the jurors had been in the courtroom since June 17.

At the time, Glanville was at the helm. But he was removed from the case last month over his handling of a recusal motion that stemmed from a secret June 10 meeting he held with Copeland and the prosecution team.

Whitaker on Monday introduced herself to the jurors and said they were “not to concern yourself” with the fact there is a new judge on the bench.

Since he agreed to testify again, jurors were instructed to disregard several days of Copeland’s testimony starting from June 12 at 3 p.m., when Glanville was first asked to step aside. Asked whether any of the jurors would have a problem putting portions of Copeland’s testimony out of their minds, none stood up.

Testimony is set to resume shortly.

