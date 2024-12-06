Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Young Thug trial: Here’s what went wrong for Fulton prosecutors

‘They didn’t have the discipline to tell a coherent story’ to jurors, attorney says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (L) announced the RICO indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and 27 co-defendants in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (File photo. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (L) announced the RICO indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and 27 co-defendants in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (File photo. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)
By and
15 minutes ago

In the spring of 2022, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hailed the racketeering indictment of Young Thug, Gunna, and more than two dozen others as a step toward snuffing out violent crime in Atlanta amid a historic spike in shootings and homicides.

But the longest criminal trial in Georgia history ended with a whimper last week as jury acquitted the remaining two defendants of the most serious charges they faced. One of those men, aspiring rapper Shannon Stillwell, was convicted of a single count of possessing a gun as a felon.

ExploreRemaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges,

Law enforcement spent nearly a decade investigating “Young Slime Life” members and the RICO trial itself lasted nearly two years. That included the grueling 10-month process of finding a jury that was able to sit through such a lengthy case.

Denise de La Rue, a Decatur-based jury and trial consultant, said she wasn’t surprised by the outcome of the case.

“I just thought they were over it,” she said of the jury. “They probably felt like a lot of their time was wasted.”

Held in jail without bond amid the slow-moving proceedings, a number of defendants accepted plea deals offered by state. Many were released and given probation in exchange for acknowledging that YSL was a gang.

‘Failed out of the gate’

Several metro Atlanta defense lawyers and legal experts called the trial a waste of time and money, saying it was apparent from the beginning that prosecutors had overcharged the case.

ExploreYoung Thug plea leads to questions about Fani Willis’ use of RICO statute

Others questioned the state’s decision to call certain witnesses and said prosecutors spent entirely too much time focusing on “irrelevant evidence.”

“They didn’t have the discipline to tell a coherent story,” said appellate attorney Andrew Fleischman, who has been a vocal critic of Willis and her use of the state’s RICO statute.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug looks on during his lengthy gang and racketeering trial in Atlanta. File photo. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

That sentiment was echoed by several jurors who spoke publicly since Tuesday, one of whom likened the prosecution’s case to “a torn up picture they were trying to tape back together.”

“You try to make it whole, but you are missing some pieces,” Juror 71 told the AJC. He asked not to be identified, citing safety concerns.

ExploreYSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial

The AJC requested an interview with Willis to discuss the trial. In a statement released after Tuesday’s decision, a spokesman for the DA said they respected the jury’s verdict.

Fleischman called the outcome of the trial embarrassing for the DA’s office.

“It’s bad enough if it’s two weeks or a month, but I think there was just a total lack of respect paid to those jurors’ time in the way the case was presented,” he said.

Willis was a prosecutor in the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal trial that began in 2014. Of the nearly three dozen educators indicted in that racketeering case, 21 took plea deals and 11 more were convicted at trial. Willis has also used Georgia’s RICO statute against other alleged Atlanta gangs and former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election interference case.

Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis said YSL prosecutors failed to properly present their case from the beginning, starting with opening statements.

“If an opening statement is going to be a useful vehicle for telling the jury exactly what they are about to hear and presenting a road map to them, the state totally failed out of the gate,” Kreis said. “It just seemed to me that there was never a desire to course correct.”

ExploreHow Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s guilty plea came together

In the end, he said prosecutors were unable to show exactly what the goal of Young Thug’s alleged racketeering enterprise was.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker answers a question from prosecutor Simone Hylton as she hears arguments for several motions in the YSL trial on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Judge Whitaker took over the case less than two weeks ago after Chief Judge Ural Glanville was removed from the case. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

No confessions over a beat

Several jurors who were interviewed by attorneys and the media said they rejected the state’s use of rap lyrics as evidence in the case. Prosecutors introduced several songs at trial, arguing the popular tracks were admissions of real-world crimes committed in furtherance of the gang.

“If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going to use it,” Willis said before the trial.

ExploreYoung Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?

In their push to have music excluded from the case, defense attorneys argued rap lyrics are a protected form of creative expression. Using them as evidence in a high-profile racketeering trial would have a chilling effect on the hip-hop scene, they said, not just in Atlanta, but across the country.

Kreis, the law professor, said it was clear the jury rejected the use of lyrics as evidence.

”The fact you had 12 citizens, not legal scholars, not free speech abolitionists or free speech advocates, come to the same conclusion, I think it should be a resounding message that this kind of tactic is really not going to play well with the jury in Fulton County,” he said.

ExploreYoung Thug trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with

Marietta defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, whose client pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy count prior to trial, said prosecutors “cast too wide a net.” She called the case a huge waste of taxpayer resources.

“It would just be so incredibly frustrating if I were a juror giving up that much of my life that you’re never going to get back,” Merchant said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love confers during the YSL trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, November 25, 2024. The racketeering trial, the longest in Georgia's history is coming to an end, after almost a year since opening statements took place. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Some of the jurors also apparently took issue with the demeanor of Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love, the lead prosecutor on the case.

Love was widely criticized for the slow-moving pace of the trial, and Judge Paige Reese Whitaker admonished the veteran prosecutor several times outside the jury’s presence. The judge questioned Love’s candor with the court and criticized her prosecution team for what Whitaker called “really poor lawyering.”

ExploreFulton DA Fani Willis tells Young Thug prosecutor to ‘ignore the haters’

In the final weeks of the trial, Love appeared to take a backseat at the state’s table after it became clear she wasn’t in the judge’s good graces. Her colleagues delivered the prosecution’s closing arguments, and Love never met with the jury after the verdict was delivered.

Doug Weinstein, who represented YSL defendant Deamonte Kendrick at trial, said one juror told him she was turned off by Love’s “unprofessional behavior” in the courtroom.

There were several instances where Love continued to argue her points even after the judge ruled against her. And members of the defense team complained throughout the case that prosecutors had withheld evidence that should have been turned over before the start of trial.

Judge Whitaker took the almost unheard of step of requiring the prosecution team to take a remedial education course during the trial on their obligation to turn over favorable evidence to the defense.

Weinstein said he was told by another juror that “there could have been a different outcome” had the prosecution team that handled the final month of trial been there from the beginning.

Defense attorney Doug Weinstein, attorney for Deamonte Kendrick, delivers his closing arguments during the YSL trial in Atlanta on Monday, November 25, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

What comes next?

Attorney Charlie Bailey, a close ally and former colleague of Fani Willis, said he doesn’t think the outcome of this trial should discourage the DA’s office from going after Atlanta gangs in the future.

He said the state secured plenty of guilty pleas over the past two years, including from Young Thug, the superstar rapper at the center of the case.

ExploreYSL Gang Trial in Atlanta - Continuing coverage

And there are still additional YSL defendants left to try, he noted.

“When you’re determining whether to bring charges or not, you don’t know what a jury will ultimately do,” said Bailey, a former gang prosecutor who is married to a spokeswoman in the Fulton DA’s office. “This is part of the system ... and a different set of jurors might have made a different decision.”

Lawyers representing Young Thug, Brian Steel, and Keith Adams, speak to press members outside the Fulton County Superior Court after a judge sentenced him to time served and 15 years of probation on Thursday, October 31, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Former Bartow and Gordon county prosecutor Stewart Bratcher said it’s clear the jury didn’t buy the state’s theory that YSL is a criminal enterprise. He suggested it may be time for prosecutors to start offering plea deals to some of the remaining defendants or dismiss their charges entirely.

”I would probably be cutting bait on that,” Bratcher said.

On Wednesday, prosecutors did just that, writing in court filings that they planned to dismiss charges against six of the remaining 11 defendants.

Judge Whitaker said attorneys have until Dec. 17 to negotiate possible plea deals for those still waiting to stand trial.

About the Authors

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Young Thug trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with
Placeholder Image
TORPY: Young Thugless trial ends (again) with a whimper. At least for DA
Placeholder Image
Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Reports: Bus that healthcare CEO shooting suspect took to NYC originated in Atlanta1h ago
Man in electric wheelchair fatally struck by dump truck in Cobb
No verdict yet for man who says he had 3 beers before hitting Cobb teen
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota