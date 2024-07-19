Crime & Public Safety

Young Thug trial: What happens next?

Hearing scheduled for Friday morning
Atlanta Rapper Young Thug is seen moments before the start of the second week of his trial at Fulton County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By
1 minute ago

The hiatus in the longest trial in Georgia’s history appears to be coming to an end.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has scheduled a status hearing Friday morning with defense attorneys and prosecutors to discuss next steps in the ongoing gang and racketeering case against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates.

Whitaker on Wednesday became the third judge to be assigned to preside over the case. Chief Judge Ural Glanville, who oversaw the case for 19 months, was removed on Monday and Judge Shukura Ingram recused herself on Wednesday. All were randomly selected.

The new judge will have a full plate.

Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has been assigned to handled the ongoing trial against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates.

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Young Thug attorneys’ Brian Steel and Keith Adams have already filed a motion for a mistrial. Other attorneys are expected to follow.

Legal experts have said a mistrial is likely but it will be up to Whitaker to decide.

Some defense attorneys are also expected to try to get their clients out of jail by filing motions for bond reconsideration. Glanville has denied all bond motions since the case was indicted in May 2022 and re-indicted in August 2022.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and some of his co-defendants have been in jail for at least two years. Some are serving other sentences and won’t be eligible for bond.

If Whitaker decides to continue the case, she will need to review Glanville’s rulings, since the start of trial. That process could take weeks.

She must also consider what to do with the jury, who have spent a month out of court and last heard testimony on June 17. It took 10 months for a jury to be selected and sworn.

Before proceedings were stopped on July 1, the trial was going at a glacial pace. Since opening statements on Nov. 27, multiple delays and arguments between attorneys resulted in only 100 days of trial. For a good amount of that time, the jury was not present.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love is seen during the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang trial in Atlanta on Monday, October 23, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Glanville was recused from the case after defense attorneys objected to being excluded from a private meeting with prosecutors and a reluctant witness.

Prosecutors still plan to call 130 more witnesses to the stand, which could take months to complete. Prosecutors alleged Young Thug is the founder and leader of the alleged gang “Young Slime Life” or “YSL”, a criminal street gang alleged to be responsible for multiple shootings and at least three homicides.

Defense attorneys argue YSL stands for “Young Stoner Life” and it’s simply a record label. The case was originally indicted to include 28 defendants. Since then, six are currently on trial, nine have taken plea deals, 12 were severed and will be tried separately and one had charges dropped after he was convicted for an unrelated murder.

