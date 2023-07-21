YSL Trial: Young Thug denied bond a third time

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was denied bond for the third time on Friday as jury selection continues in his Fulton County racketeering case.

The musician, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has been in custody since his May 2022 arrest. Chief Judge Ural Glanville ruled Williams must stay behind bars, citing dangers to the community and the possible intimidation of witnesses ahead of his upcoming trial.

Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, described the conditions the rapper is living in while in custody at the Cobb County jail. He said Williams is eating food with little to no nutritional value and has “gained tremendous weight” as a result.

Prosecutors allege Williams is the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which they say is a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violence. The rapper’s attorneys have strongly contested the charges, contending YSL is simply a record label.

Williams was among 28 people named in a sweeping gang and racketeering indictment last year. Jury selection in the sprawling case began in early January and is on pace to become the longest trial in Georgia’s history.

After nearly seven months, individual juror voir dire began Wednesday, with both prosecutors and defense attorneys questioning potential jurors.

Question topics include the prospective jurors’ knowledge of the high-profile case, their interest in music and whether or not they believe they can be impartial at trial. Some have also been asked their opinions about hip-hop, gun ownership and head or neck tattoos.

With so many lawyers asking probing questions, getting through the nearly 750 prospective jurors will likely be a slow-going process.

Of the eight people questioned Wednesday and Thursday, five were qualified and the remaining three were struck for cause.

