New judge signals Young Thug trial will move forward - with new rules

But in a trial that has been plagued by delays, infighting, and disruptive behavior, Whitaker said she would run a tighter ship, including starting court on time.

“Once we do start back up with the jury, I’m thinking 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. and when I say 8:45 a.m., I mean 8:45 a.m.,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker took the helm after Judge Ural Glanville was removed over his handling of requests for his recusal.

Whitaker took the opportunity on Friday to get up to speed on what motions are pending and what needs to be handled in the immediate future. No defendants were present.

She gave attorneys a deadline of Tuesday, July 23 to file motions and prosecutors a deadline of Friday, July 25 to file responses before she hears argument starting on Tuesday, July 30.

The jury, which has not been in court since June 17, is expected to be back starting Monday August 5. Whitaker didn’t want to rule or hear argument on any potential motions or motions for a mistrial that may have already been filed.

In advance of the hearing, legal experts said they thought a mistrial was likely. But Whitaker sounded determined on Friday to push forward, telling attorneys they needed to be ready to be in court.

“You are all protected from being expected to be in trial anywhere else until the end... of this trial,” she said.

As of Friday morning, only Marquavius Huey had filed a motion for bond. Most defendants, including Young Thug, have been in jail since the case was indicted on May 2022.

Additional motions for bonds and possible motions for mistrial are expected to be filed in the coming days ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel filed a motion asking prosecutors Adriane Love and Simone Hylton to be disqualified from the case due to making themselves “critical witnesses in this case” following the June 10 secret meeting with Glanville and key state witness, Kenneth Copeland.

Whitaker also addressed other miscellaneous things, including that defendants won’t be allowed to wear headphones or air pods and no eating will be allowed during testimony. Deputies also asked Whitaker to talk to defense attorneys about the increasing number of wardrobes that defendants have, since it has become a problem to manage.

“The clothing for the clients has gotten a bit out of hand,” she said.

Whitaker ended the hearing addressing some instances she has become aware in which tempers have flared between attorneys, primarily between Steel and Love. She just reminded them that they needed to be professional to each other.

“The little bit I’ve seen about this case, it definitely has appeared that there have been times that tempers have flared a whole lot and people have been less than professional,” she said. “I would like for us to maintain a degree of decorum, dignity and professionalism.”

Prosecutors intend to call more than 130 additional witnesses in the coming months. Whitaker asked attorneys to be able to provide an updated list of witnesses and include what they are expected to testify about.