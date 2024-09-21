Woman found fatally shot at downtown Newnan weapons store

A woman was found shot and killed Friday evening at a weapons store in downtown Newnan, city officials said.
Newnan police were called to Oz Tactical, which claims to be “veteran owned and operated,” on East Court Square around 9:15 p.m. after a gun went off. The woman was located inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been publicly identified.
Information on what led up to the shooting was not released. The GBI is investigating the incident but has not provided details.
The weapons store is across the street from the Coweta County Probate Court, walking distance from city hall and less than a mile from Newnan police headquarters.
In April 2022, three family members working at a Coweta gun range and shop were fatally shot by a customer, the GBI said. Jacob Christian Muse was indicted on several charges including murder in the deaths of Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner of Lock Stock and Barrel, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.
City officials are asking anyone who has information on Friday’s shooting to contact GBI detective Steve McCook at 770-254-2355 ext. 136 or Lt. Chris Robinson 770-254-2355 ext. 155.
