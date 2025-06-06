6 killed in a crash of a small plane in Ohio, officials say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Six people were killed when a small plane crashed minutes after taking off from an Ohio airport, officials said.
The Cessna 441 with six people on board crashed near Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Agency records show it was registered to Meander Air LLC of Warren, Ohio.
There were no survivors in the crash, Western Reserve Port Authority Executive Director Anthony Trevena said at a news conference. The agency owns the airport.
Trumbull County Coroner Lawrence D'Amico on Monday identified the victims as the pilot, Joseph Maxin, 63; co-pilot Timothy Blake, 55; and passengers Veronica Weller, 68; her husband, James Weller, 67; their son, John Weller, 36, and his wife, Maria Weller, 34.
D'Amico said the family — which owns steel manufacturing plants in the Youngstown-Warren area — was heading for a vacation in Montana.
Maxin was the port authority’s director of compliance and also a former assistant prosecutor for the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.
It was difficult to get to the site of the crash in a heavily wooded area, Howland Township Fire Chief Raymond Pace said.
“This is an extremely tragic situation, but it could have been worse,” Pace said, noting that there were three houses near the spot where the plane crashed.
Publicly available flight tracking data showed that the plane's destination was Bozeman, Montana, said Michael Hillman, president of aviation company JETS FBO Network.
“These were the best of the best in terms of the folks here at the field, as well as the pilots. I can’t say enough about them,” Hillman said at the news conference. “I’d give anything to rewind the day and take them to breakfast instead.”
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Officials ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-20 West
Debris was scattered across the interstate and one person was killed. He was identified as Lawrence Perrino, 35, by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Did you see it? Meteor spotted over Georgia, Southeast, reports say
American Meteor Society reported 100 sightings of a fireball blazing across the sky Thursday.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch
Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.
Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth
Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.
GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service
The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.