When good Samaritans become crime victims themselves

In July, a man who tried to stop another man from beating a woman outside a DeKalb County gas station was killed, according to police. Demario Parrish, a 36-year-old father of three, was shot to death while trying to help the woman at the Chevron station on the corner of Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive.

Atlanta’s roadways and interstates have also proven deadly for drivers who stop to help others.

In March, two people were struck by an SUV when they stopped to help a driver that wrecked during morning traffic in Forsyth County, officials said. John Waldon, a 48-year-old man from Cumming, died from his injuries.

Investigators said Waldon and another person who witnessed a crash were trying to open the driver’s side door of the wrecked car when a northbound Dodge Durango slammed into them. Deputies said the partially opened car door obstructed the view of the center lane, preventing the person driving the Durango from seeing the pedestrians.

In July 2019, a man who stopped to help a stranded driver on I-285 was hit and killed by a passing vehicle. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Buford Highway, according to DeKalb County police.

After seeing a vehicle stalled in a center lane 36-year-old Jeffery Skerritt got out of his own car to help, police said. He was struck by several vehicles and died from his injuries.