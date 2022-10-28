Man killed after trying to stop car break-ins at Manuel’s Tavern, police say

The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man was shot and killed.
Atlanta police believe the victim, whose name was not released, witnessed someone breaking into cars outside Manuel’s Tavern and was shot when he tried to confront the thief, Channel 2 Action News reported. He was a customer of the bar, according to the news station.
The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the North Highland Avenue watering hole, an Atlanta institution frequented by neighborhood regulars and politicians that dates back to 1956. Investigators worked the scene overnight, dusting vehicles for fingerprints and speaking with witnesses, according to Channel 2.
They were hopeful security cameras pointed at the parking lot would provide them with leads, the news station reported.
It was the second fatal shooting in northeast Atlanta police investigated Thursday night. Two hours before the shooting at Manuel’s, a gunshot victim was discovered near a Wendy’s on Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
The victim was found in an alleyway with a wound to the back of his head, police told Channel 2. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.
No suspects have been identified in either case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com