ajc logo
X

Man killed after trying to stop car break-ins at Manuel’s Tavern, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man was shot and killed.

Atlanta police believe the victim, whose name was not released, witnessed someone breaking into cars outside Manuel’s Tavern and was shot when he tried to confront the thief, Channel 2 Action News reported. He was a customer of the bar, according to the news station.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the North Highland Avenue watering hole, an Atlanta institution frequented by neighborhood regulars and politicians that dates back to 1956. Investigators worked the scene overnight, dusting vehicles for fingerprints and speaking with witnesses, according to Channel 2.

They were hopeful security cameras pointed at the parking lot would provide them with leads, the news station reported.

It was the second fatal shooting in northeast Atlanta police investigated Thursday night. Two hours before the shooting at Manuel’s, a gunshot victim was discovered near a Wendy’s on Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

ExplorePerson shot dead in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

The victim was found in an alleyway with a wound to the back of his head, police told Channel 2. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

No suspects have been identified in either case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site13h ago

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
13h ago

Credit: Savannah Police Department/Facebook

Savannah Police officer who killed Carver Village man fired for DUI, lying to Liberty...
1h ago

Credit: Savannah Police Department/Facebook

Savannah Police officer who killed Carver Village man fired for DUI, lying to Liberty...
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Person shot dead in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Person shot dead in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
8h ago
Dalton businessman sentenced to two months in prison for dumping hazardous waste
11h ago
Man fatally shot at shopping center in NW Atlanta
12h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
13h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
22h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top