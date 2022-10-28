Man killed after trying to stop car break-ins at Manuel’s Tavern, police say

Atlanta police believe the victim, whose name was not released, witnessed someone breaking into cars outside Manuel’s Tavern and was shot when he tried to confront the thief, Channel 2 Action News reported. He was a customer of the bar, according to the news station.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the North Highland Avenue watering hole, an Atlanta institution frequented by neighborhood regulars and politicians that dates back to 1956. Investigators worked the scene overnight, dusting vehicles for fingerprints and speaking with witnesses, according to Channel 2.