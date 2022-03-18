1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured while trying to help during Forsyth County crash

Two good Samaritans were struck by an SUV when they stopped to help a vehicle that wrecked during Friday morning traffic in Forsyth County, officials said.
One of the pedestrians died after being rushed to a hospital, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Department spokesperson Stacie Miller identified the victim as John Waldon, a 48-year-old man from Cumming.
According to Miller, a Toyota Prius was heading south on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane around 7 a.m. when it made a sudden left turn into a concrete median that divided the road. Several motorists who saw the crash stopped to assist the driver. Waldon and the other victim were among them.
Investigators said the victims were trying to open the driver’s-side door of the Prius when a northbound Dodge Durango slammed into them. Deputies said the partially opened car door obstructed the view of the center lane, preventing the person driving the Durango from seeing the pedestrians.
Waldon was taken to Emory Johns Creek Hospital, where he died a short time later. The other victim, whose identity wasn’t released, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Northside Hospital Forsyth, Miller said.
No charges were filed.
Traffic specialists continue to investigate the crash.
