Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured while trying to help during Forsyth County crash

Two pedestrians were struck by an SUV on Peachtree Parkway early Friday morning. One of them died, according to authorities.

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
Two pedestrians were struck by an SUV on Peachtree Parkway early Friday morning. One of them died, according to authorities.

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two good Samaritans were struck by an SUV when they stopped to help a vehicle that wrecked during Friday morning traffic in Forsyth County, officials said.

One of the pedestrians died after being rushed to a hospital, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Department spokesperson Stacie Miller identified the victim as John Waldon, a 48-year-old man from Cumming.

According to Miller, a Toyota Prius was heading south on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane around 7 a.m. when it made a sudden left turn into a concrete median that divided the road. Several motorists who saw the crash stopped to assist the driver. Waldon and the other victim were among them.

Investigators said the victims were trying to open the driver’s-side door of the Prius when a northbound Dodge Durango slammed into them. Deputies said the partially opened car door obstructed the view of the center lane, preventing the person driving the Durango from seeing the pedestrians.

Waldon was taken to Emory Johns Creek Hospital, where he died a short time later. The other victim, whose identity wasn’t released, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Northside Hospital Forsyth, Miller said.

No charges were filed.

Traffic specialists continue to investigate the crash.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Woman who shared son with Young Thug killed in argument over bowling ball
21m ago
3 security guards arrested after detaining, stunning man at NW Atlanta apartments
1h ago
Chase from Buckhead to I-20 ends with suspect struck by vehicle
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top