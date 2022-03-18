1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured while trying to help during Forsyth County crash

One of the pedestrians died after being rushed to a hospital, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Department spokesperson Stacie Miller identified the victim as John Waldon, a 48-year-old man from Cumming.

According to Miller, a Toyota Prius was heading south on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane around 7 a.m. when it made a sudden left turn into a concrete median that divided the road. Several motorists who saw the crash stopped to assist the driver. Waldon and the other victim were among them.