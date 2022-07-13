BREAKING: Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station

BreakingNews
Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
A DeKalb County police officer collects crime scene tape from a Chevron on Candler Road, where Channel 2 Action News reported a man wan killed Wednesday morning when he tried to intervene in a couple's fight.

Credit: Christopher Day / Christopher.Day@ajc.com

A man was killed Wednesday morning after he tried to stop another man from beating a woman outside a DeKalb County gas station, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The woman may still be in danger after the brazen killing at the Chevron station on the corner of Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive, DeKalb police officers at the scene told Channel 2. After the shooting, she was driven away in a white vehicle, the news station reported.

According to police, the man was likely a bystander and had no known connection to the couple. He saw the two arguing inside their vehicle parked at a gas pump around 2 a.m., and went to intervene when he saw the woman was possibly being beaten.

The driver of the vehicle fired on the victim, killing him, police told the news station. His name was not released.

It was not clear if the driver or the woman had been identified Wednesday. Investigators cleared crime scene tape from the Chevron’s parking lot just before 6 a.m., but some officers remain at the scene.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

