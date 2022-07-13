BREAKING: Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station

The woman may still be in danger after the brazen killing at the Chevron station on the corner of Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive, DeKalb police officers at the scene told Channel 2. After the shooting, she was driven away in a white vehicle, the news station reported.

According to police, the man was likely a bystander and had no known connection to the couple. He saw the two arguing inside their vehicle parked at a gas pump around 2 a.m., and went to intervene when he saw the woman was possibly being beaten.