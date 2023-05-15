‘We have nothing’: Truck filled with family’s belongings stolen in Gwinnett

It’s a tough task for a mother of eight. But Shanna Sanon made sure she saved every report card and honor roll certificate her children earned.
“Every parent knows that you save these things for your kids to have as memories,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Now, Sanon says those papers honoring achievements are gone, along with the family’s furniture, clothing and other personal belongings. The family of 10 was in the process of moving to the Atlanta area after Sanon accepted a new job. While looking for a new home, the family was staying temporarily at a Gwinnett County hotel. Early Friday, someone drove away in the family’s 26-foot rented U-Haul truck.
“We had our U-Haul parked at the location and someone drove off with it with everything we owned,” Sanon said. “I’ve been crying for the past three days. Everything we own is gone.”
The family had a couple of suitcases in the hotel, but little else. Friday morning, the family was shocked to find their truck missing from the Sonesta Select hotel on Pleasant Hill Road. Sanon had to tell her kids their toys and electronics were among the items stolen, along with the dresses and suits the crew recently wore to celebrate Easter.
“It just broke my heart to see my kids crying like that,” she said. “My kids are great kids and good students. They didn’t deserve this.”
Gwinnett police are investigating the theft of the truck, but it has not yet been located, Sanon said. Sanon said she and her husband still have the keys to the truck and there was no broken glass in the parking lot where the truck sat late Thursday.
There were some valuables among the items in the truck. But Sanon says many things aren’t replaceable. The family is working with U-Haul and their insurance company to see if help is available.
Until then, Sanon created a GoFundMe page to help her family rebuild their lives. Finding a new home topped her to-do list.
“We’re so devastated and heartbroken. hey stole everything we worked so hard to pack and have,” she said. “We have nothing.”
