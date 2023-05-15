‘We have nothing’: Truck filled with family’s belongings stolen in Gwinnett

“It just broke my heart to see my kids crying like that,” she said. “My kids are great kids and good students. They didn’t deserve this.”

Gwinnett police are investigating the theft of the truck, but it has not yet been located, Sanon said. Sanon said she and her husband still have the keys to the truck and there was no broken glass in the parking lot where the truck sat late Thursday.

There were some valuables among the items in the truck. But Sanon says many things aren’t replaceable. The family is working with U-Haul and their insurance company to see if help is available.

Until then, Sanon created a GoFundMe page to help her family rebuild their lives. Finding a new home topped her to-do list.

“We’re so devastated and heartbroken. hey stole everything we worked so hard to pack and have,” she said. “We have nothing.”