Vinings man drowns in Lake Lanier while swimming to boat, officials say

A 46-year-old Vinings man drowned Saturday afternoon on Lake Lanier after he went underwater while swimming to his boat and didn’t resurface, officials said.

The drowning, which marked a tragic start to Labor Day weekend, was reported at Bethel Park, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon. Authorities said the man, identified as Hasani Kamau Widemond, was trying to swim from the shore to his boat.

Investigators, including first responders from Forsyth and Hall counties, were called to the lake just before 2 p.m. Using boat mounted sonar, DNR game wardens found Widemond in about 25 feet of water. Forsyth divers recovered his body, with assistance from a Hall County fire remote operated vessel, McKinnon said.