Man drowns after rescuing child from Chattahoochee River

The incident happened Wednesday evening at Garrard Landing Park in Roswell.
Roswell police say a man drowned after jumping into the Chattahoochee River to save a child late Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Channel 2 Action News)

By
35 minutes ago

A man drowned Wednesday after he rushed into the Chattahoochee River and rescued a child struggling to swim, according to officials.

Roswell police said they got a report of a person in distress at Garrard Landing Park around 8:15 p.m. When first responders arrived just moments later, “the child was already safely on land, and the man was no longer visible in the water,” department spokesperson Officer Tim Lupo said.

Crews searched the water for about an hour and recovered a body believed to have been the missing man, Lupo said. Officials did not release his name.

Authorities said the man and the child were not related, but he was friends with the child’s family.

