Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade to affect evening traffic in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Atlanta on Tuesday for the first time as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

While her visit feels much different this time around on the political front, her motorcade is expected to again impact travelers during the evening commute.

After departing Washington, Harris will arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 4:20 p.m. and head to the Georgia State University Convocation Center, where she will deliver remarks around 7 p.m. Rolling road closures are expected on several major interstates.