Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade to affect evening traffic in Atlanta

Credit: TNS

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to arrive in Atlanta at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
By
1 hour ago

Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Atlanta on Tuesday for the first time as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

While her visit feels much different this time around on the political front, her motorcade is expected to again impact travelers during the evening commute.

After departing Washington, Harris will arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 4:20 p.m. and head to the Georgia State University Convocation Center, where she will deliver remarks around 7 p.m. Rolling road closures are expected on several major interstates.

ExploreKamala Harris plans a star-studded presidential campaign rally in Atlanta

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will be in attendance, along with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and other possible “special guests,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has confirmed.

Following the campaign event, Harris will head back to Hartsfield-Jackson and depart for Washington at around 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday marks Harris’ sixth visit to Georgia this year and 14th since she became vice president.

