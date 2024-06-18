TRAFFIC UPDATE | Harris’ motorcade pausing Atlanta traffic this afternoon

News

The Tuesday trip marks Harris’ 5th trip to the state in 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the 100 Black Men of America conference in Atlanta on June 14. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Atlanta early Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement set up rolling blockades along interstates leaving Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

I-85, I-75 and I-20, along with Langford Parkway, were temporarily closed around 12:50 p.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. All lanes quickly reopened just after 1 p.m.

Harris is in the city for the second time in the past five days to attend two events. Additional temporary road closures will be in place as she makes her way to the second event.

Harris arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 12:45 p.m. and headed to give a speech at hip-hop star Quavo’s Rocket Foundation Summit at 2 p.m., White House officials said. That event is being hosted at the Carter Center. Harris will then go on to headline a Juneteenth Block Party near the city’s Oakland neighborhood just before 4 p.m.

Harris will then wrap up her visit and leave the city by 5 p.m.

Tuesday marks Harris’ fifth visit to Georgia this year.

For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

