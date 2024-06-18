TRAFFIC UPDATE | Harris’ motorcade pausing Atlanta traffic this afternoon

Harris arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 12:45 p.m. and headed to give a speech at hip-hop star Quavo’s Rocket Foundation Summit at 2 p.m., White House officials said. That event is being hosted at the Carter Center. Harris will then go on to headline a Juneteenth Block Party near the city’s Oakland neighborhood just before 4 p.m.

TRAVEL ADVISORY due to a visit to Atlanta by @VP Harris. Harris will arrive in Atlanta around 12:40 PM and travel to an event Downtown. Expect lane closures and delays along I-85, I-75, I-20, and Langford Pkwy/166. Stay with @wsbradio for updates. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/1pWbQUylHy — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 18, 2024

Harris will then wrap up her visit and leave the city by 5 p.m.

Tuesday marks Harris’ fifth visit to Georgia this year.

