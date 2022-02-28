U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Georgia death-penalty appeal

In 1988, Georgia became the first state in the country to ban the execution of the intellectually disabled. Yet since then only one of the 379 capital defendants tried before a jury has been found guilty but intellectually disabled, according to academic research.

In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court found it unconstitutional to execute such defendants, saying doing so would violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. In that decision, the justices left it up to individual states to set their own burdens of proof for such claims.

In an 8-1 decision issued last June, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to overturn the state’s beyond-a-reasonable doubt threshold.

In a concurrence, Chief Justice David Nahmias wrote that of the many claims raised in Young’s appeal, he had “the least confidence” the majority opinion’s decision to uphold the onerous burden of proof for intellectual disability claims.

Joined by Justices Michael Boggs and Nels Peterson, Nahmias noted that the U.S. Supreme Court had arrived at disparate outcomes in similar Eighth Amendment cases depending on the composition of justices. Nahmias wrote if Young appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court and it overturned Georgia’s law, he would “obediently accept and forthrightly apply such a decision.”

But Nahmias correctly predicted that, if asked to decide Georgia’s burden of proof violates the Eighth Amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court “as currently comprised” would decline to do so.